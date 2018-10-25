3313 East 93rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing updated rental with unrivaled highway access. Hardwood floors through main living space. Tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Carpet in master. Everything new. Stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove).



2 full bathrooms. Wide-open living to kitchen space. Washer/Dryer hookups too!!!



2 car garage plus additional parking space in front. Large fenced yard. Pets are ok with additional deposit.

