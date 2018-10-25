All apartments in Kansas City
3313 East 93rd Street

Location

3313 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing updated rental with unrivaled highway access. Hardwood floors through main living space. Tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Carpet in master. Everything new. Stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove).

2 full bathrooms. Wide-open living to kitchen space. Washer/Dryer hookups too!!!

2 car garage plus additional parking space in front. Large fenced yard. Pets are ok with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 East 93rd Street have any available units?
3313 East 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 3313 East 93rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3313 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 East 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3313 East 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3313 East 93rd Street offers parking.
Does 3313 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 3313 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3313 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3313 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 East 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
