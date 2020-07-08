All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:48 PM

3308 Agnes Avenue

3308 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower duplex apartment that offers 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, newer windows, central air and a covered front porch. Kitchen appliances provided at move in. Laundry hookups are in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities.

Vouchers: NO

$50 app fee
$585 rent / $585 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Absolutely NO pets over 25 lbs when full grown due to shared yard.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

