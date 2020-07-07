3301 E 93rd St

3301 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132 Hidden Valley
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 4 bed 2 bath home located in Kansas City. Dishwasher, stove and fridge included. Washer and dryer hook ups on the first floor! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
