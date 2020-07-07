All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

3301 E 93rd St

3301 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 4 bed 2 bath home located in Kansas City. Dishwasher, stove and fridge included. Washer and dryer hook ups on the first floor! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 E 93rd St have any available units?
3301 E 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 E 93rd St have?
Some of 3301 E 93rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 E 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3301 E 93rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 E 93rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3301 E 93rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3301 E 93rd St offer parking?
No, 3301 E 93rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3301 E 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 E 93rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 E 93rd St have a pool?
No, 3301 E 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3301 E 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 3301 E 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 E 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 E 93rd St has units with dishwashers.

