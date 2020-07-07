3301 E 93rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly updated 4 bed 2 bath home located in Kansas City. Dishwasher, stove and fridge included. Washer and dryer hook ups on the first floor! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing