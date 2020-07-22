All apartments in Kansas City
3300 North Chippewa Drive

3300 N Chippewa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3300 N Chippewa Dr, Kansas City, MO 64116
River Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great large home for your family! You will not want to miss this great house. Located North of the River.
Call today to set an appointment to view this great property!
Remodeled 4 bedroom home.
North Kansas City High School
Eastgate
Crestview

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application fee. Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive have any available units?
3300 North Chippewa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3300 North Chippewa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 North Chippewa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 North Chippewa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 North Chippewa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 North Chippewa Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 North Chippewa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 North Chippewa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 North Chippewa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 North Chippewa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 North Chippewa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 North Chippewa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
