All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3300 N Chippewa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3300 N Chippewa Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

3300 N Chippewa Dr

3300 Northeast Chippewa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 Northeast Chippewa Drive, Kansas City, MO 64116
River Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Look at this property today!!Great large home for your family! You will not want to miss this great house. Located North of the River.
Call today to set an appointment to view this great property!
Remodeled 4 bedroom home.
North Kansas City High School
Eastgate
Crestview

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application fee. Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 N Chippewa Dr have any available units?
3300 N Chippewa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 N Chippewa Dr have?
Some of 3300 N Chippewa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 N Chippewa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3300 N Chippewa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 N Chippewa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 N Chippewa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3300 N Chippewa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3300 N Chippewa Dr offers parking.
Does 3300 N Chippewa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 N Chippewa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 N Chippewa Dr have a pool?
No, 3300 N Chippewa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3300 N Chippewa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3300 N Chippewa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 N Chippewa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 N Chippewa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Coach House Apartments
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary