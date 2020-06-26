3269 Gillham Rd #2

Amenities

2 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - This contemporary 2 bedroom apartment in Kansas City, Missouri is a great space for any tenant. It includes brick wall interiors and dark hardwood floors throughout for a modern flare. It also has a washer and dryer in the unit as well as ceiling fans and a spacious floor plan. The kitchen introduces stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for lots of storage and has garage parking for an additional $50 per month. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!



