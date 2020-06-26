All apartments in Kansas City
3269 Gillham Rd #2
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3269 Gillham Rd #2

3269 Gillham Road · No Longer Available
Location

3269 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - This contemporary 2 bedroom apartment in Kansas City, Missouri is a great space for any tenant. It includes brick wall interiors and dark hardwood floors throughout for a modern flare. It also has a washer and dryer in the unit as well as ceiling fans and a spacious floor plan. The kitchen introduces stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for lots of storage and has garage parking for an additional $50 per month. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Call today to schedule a showing.
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE3345011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 have any available units?
3269 Gillham Rd #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 have?
Some of 3269 Gillham Rd #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 Gillham Rd #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3269 Gillham Rd #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 Gillham Rd #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3269 Gillham Rd #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3269 Gillham Rd #2 offers parking.
Does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3269 Gillham Rd #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 have a pool?
No, 3269 Gillham Rd #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 have accessible units?
No, 3269 Gillham Rd #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 Gillham Rd #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3269 Gillham Rd #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
