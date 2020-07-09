All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3242 Norton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3242 Norton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3242 Norton

3242 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3242 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Bungalo
3 BR 2 BA newly remodeled house
Ready to call home

Pet deposit is $225 per animal plus monthly pet rent of $10 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Norton have any available units?
3242 Norton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Norton have?
Some of 3242 Norton's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Norton currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Norton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Norton pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Norton is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Norton offer parking?
No, 3242 Norton does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Norton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Norton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Norton have a pool?
No, 3242 Norton does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Norton have accessible units?
No, 3242 Norton does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Norton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Norton does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary