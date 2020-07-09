Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3242 Norton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3242 Norton
3242 Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3242 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Bungalo
3 BR 2 BA newly remodeled house
Ready to call home
Pet deposit is $225 per animal plus monthly pet rent of $10 per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3242 Norton have any available units?
3242 Norton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3242 Norton have?
Some of 3242 Norton's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3242 Norton currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Norton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Norton pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Norton is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Norton offer parking?
No, 3242 Norton does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Norton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Norton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Norton have a pool?
No, 3242 Norton does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Norton have accessible units?
No, 3242 Norton does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Norton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Norton does not have units with dishwashers.
