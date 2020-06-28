All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3236 Mersington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3236 Mersington
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

3236 Mersington

3236 Mersington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3236 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3 bedroom Available now $750 - Formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen. Updated, clean and quiet.
Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099

(RLNE5571818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Mersington have any available units?
3236 Mersington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3236 Mersington currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Mersington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Mersington pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Mersington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3236 Mersington offer parking?
No, 3236 Mersington does not offer parking.
Does 3236 Mersington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Mersington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Mersington have a pool?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Mersington have accessible units?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Mersington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 Mersington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary