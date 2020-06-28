Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3236 Mersington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3236 Mersington
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3236 Mersington
3236 Mersington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3236 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3 bedroom Available now $750 - Formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen. Updated, clean and quiet.
Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE5571818)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3236 Mersington have any available units?
3236 Mersington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3236 Mersington currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Mersington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Mersington pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Mersington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3236 Mersington offer parking?
No, 3236 Mersington does not offer parking.
Does 3236 Mersington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Mersington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Mersington have a pool?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Mersington have accessible units?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Mersington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 Mersington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 Mersington does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
