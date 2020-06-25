323 Spruce Ave

Amenities
This 962 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors in living room and dining room. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank
Come ready to rent this beauty today!
Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 WELCOMED must have a 2 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668