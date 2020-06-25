323 Spruce Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 962 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors in living room and dining room. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank

Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 WELCOMED must have a 2 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668