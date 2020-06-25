All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

323 Spruce Ave

323 Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

323 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 962 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors in living room and dining room. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 WELCOMED must have a 2 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Spruce Ave have any available units?
323 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 323 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
323 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 323 Spruce Ave offer parking?
No, 323 Spruce Ave does not offer parking.
Does 323 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 323 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 323 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 323 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Spruce Ave has units with dishwashers.
