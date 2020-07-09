Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3229 E. 27th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3229 E. 27th St.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3229 E. 27th St.
3229 E 27th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3229 E 27th St, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in midtown KC. Recently Renovated. No appliances or utilties supplied and no indoor pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have any available units?
3229 E. 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3229 E. 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 E. 27th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 E. 27th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 E. 27th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. offer parking?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have a pool?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have accessible units?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary