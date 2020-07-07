All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

3229 E. 27th St.

3229 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3229 East 27th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in midtown KC. Recently Renovated. No appliances or utilties supplied and no indoor pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 E. 27th St. have any available units?
3229 E. 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3229 E. 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 E. 27th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 E. 27th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 E. 27th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. offer parking?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have a pool?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have accessible units?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 E. 27th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 E. 27th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

