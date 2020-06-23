All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
322 W 7th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 W 7th St

322 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 West 7th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The West 7th Street building was built in 1916 and was originally the Kansas City Paper House. The building was added to the historic registry in the early 70’s. Instead of an individual registry, it was registered as a historic boundary. This boundary included all of the Garment District. The seven-story, tapestry-brick building design was converted to lofts in the early 2000’s.

Open architecture with ceilings from 12 to 20 feet provides spacious and open living areas. An attached garage, controlled resident access, free storage and a fitness center make living in the city on the go simple.

The Garment District offers stylish access to the best of Kansas City culture. The Phoenix is a fixture in the neighborhood offering local music and entertainment alongside well-loved sports bars, coffee houses and other one-of-a kind restaurants. The River Market is just a short walk away, as is the Power and Light District. Start your life in the center of it all.

See the full listing at www.LeasingKC.com/KC219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 W 7th St have any available units?
322 W 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 W 7th St have?
Some of 322 W 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 W 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
322 W 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 W 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 W 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 322 W 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 322 W 7th St does offer parking.
Does 322 W 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 W 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 W 7th St have a pool?
No, 322 W 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 322 W 7th St have accessible units?
No, 322 W 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 W 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 W 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
