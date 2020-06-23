322 W 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The West 7th Street building was built in 1916 and was originally the Kansas City Paper House. The building was added to the historic registry in the early 70’s. Instead of an individual registry, it was registered as a historic boundary. This boundary included all of the Garment District. The seven-story, tapestry-brick building design was converted to lofts in the early 2000’s.



Open architecture with ceilings from 12 to 20 feet provides spacious and open living areas. An attached garage, controlled resident access, free storage and a fitness center make living in the city on the go simple.



The Garment District offers stylish access to the best of Kansas City culture. The Phoenix is a fixture in the neighborhood offering local music and entertainment alongside well-loved sports bars, coffee houses and other one-of-a kind restaurants. The River Market is just a short walk away, as is the Power and Light District. Start your life in the center of it all.



