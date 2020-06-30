All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

3217 East 32nd

3217 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3217 East 32nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath $965 - Everything is new- kitchen, bathroom, carpet, paint.
Call or text Chris 816-801-9099 to set up a showing
Section 8 only

(RLNE5562317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 East 32nd have any available units?
3217 East 32nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3217 East 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
3217 East 32nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 East 32nd pet-friendly?
No, 3217 East 32nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3217 East 32nd offer parking?
No, 3217 East 32nd does not offer parking.
Does 3217 East 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 East 32nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 East 32nd have a pool?
No, 3217 East 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 3217 East 32nd have accessible units?
No, 3217 East 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 East 32nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 East 32nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 East 32nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 East 32nd does not have units with air conditioning.

