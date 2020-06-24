All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3214 e 31st Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

3214 e 31st Street

3214 East 31st Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

3214 East 31st Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now leasing 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom home! - Move In Special!!! Half Off First Months Rent If Moved In With In 15 Days Of Approval!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

Alarm system is included with this property at a rate of $30.00 a month.

(RLNE4717409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 e 31st Street have any available units?
3214 e 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3214 e 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3214 e 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 e 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 e 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3214 e 31st Street offer parking?
No, 3214 e 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3214 e 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 e 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 e 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3214 e 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3214 e 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3214 e 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 e 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 e 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 e 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 e 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
