3207 E. 62nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1eb326e0b2 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Nicely updated and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with granite countertops, spacious rooms, updated bathroom, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups