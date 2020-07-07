All apartments in Kansas City
3207 E. 62nd St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3207 E. 62nd St

3207 East 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3207 East 62nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1eb326e0b2 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Nicely updated and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with granite countertops, spacious rooms, updated bathroom, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 E. 62nd St have any available units?
3207 E. 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 E. 62nd St have?
Some of 3207 E. 62nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 E. 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3207 E. 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 E. 62nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 E. 62nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3207 E. 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3207 E. 62nd St offers parking.
Does 3207 E. 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 E. 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 E. 62nd St have a pool?
No, 3207 E. 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3207 E. 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 3207 E. 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 E. 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 E. 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

