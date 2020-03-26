All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

316 Kensington Ave

316 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
316 Kensington Ave, Kansas City, MO is a single family home that contains 1,526 sq ft. It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Please apply at www.hooverproperty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Kensington Ave have any available units?
316 Kensington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 316 Kensington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 Kensington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Kensington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 316 Kensington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 316 Kensington Ave offer parking?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have a pool?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
