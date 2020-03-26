Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 316 Kensington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
316 Kensington Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 Kensington Ave
316 Kensington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
316 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
316 Kensington Ave, Kansas City, MO is a single family home that contains 1,526 sq ft. It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Please apply at www.hooverproperty.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Kensington Ave have any available units?
316 Kensington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 316 Kensington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 Kensington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Kensington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 316 Kensington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 316 Kensington Ave offer parking?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have a pool?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Kensington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Kensington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary