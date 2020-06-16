All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 15 2020

3136 Grand Ave - 2

3136 Grand Avenue · (816) 572-3669
Location

3136 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Check out this charming building in the Union Hill, Martini Corner area of Kansas City!
SPECIAL! 1 month free with 13 month lease!
Building was built in 1930 and centrally located close to all the fun!
Park your car in the new and huge off-street parking lot and walk to Martini Corner for dinner or drinks or both!
Close to transportation and walkable area for non-motorists.
Lovely studio with polished concrete floors, ceiling fan and nice size closet! Enjoy new built-ins and lots of hanging space.
A fresh new kitchen comes with all your needs; fridge, range microwave and dishwasher provided! Gorgeous white quartz countertops and open upper shelving with a rustic & industrial look!
A barn door slides open to a bright, finished bath with vintage hexagon tile!
Building has secured entry, on site coin operated laundry and Google Fiber wired!
New back patio is in progress to receive seating and will be a great addition for the warm temperatures!
Tenants pay electric only + a $30/ water & trash fee.
Deposit $500
Cats ok with $200 pet deposit and $10/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 have any available units?
3136 Grand Ave - 2 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 have?
Some of 3136 Grand Ave - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Grand Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Grand Ave - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Grand Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Grand Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Grand Ave - 2 does offer parking.
Does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Grand Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 3136 Grand Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3136 Grand Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Grand Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Grand Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.
