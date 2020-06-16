3136 Grand Ave - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

Check out this charming building in the Union Hill, Martini Corner area of Kansas City!

SPECIAL! 1 month free with 13 month lease!

Building was built in 1930 and centrally located close to all the fun!

Park your car in the new and huge off-street parking lot and walk to Martini Corner for dinner or drinks or both!

Close to transportation and walkable area for non-motorists.

Lovely studio with polished concrete floors, ceiling fan and nice size closet! Enjoy new built-ins and lots of hanging space.

A fresh new kitchen comes with all your needs; fridge, range microwave and dishwasher provided! Gorgeous white quartz countertops and open upper shelving with a rustic & industrial look!

A barn door slides open to a bright, finished bath with vintage hexagon tile!

Building has secured entry, on site coin operated laundry and Google Fiber wired!

New back patio is in progress to receive seating and will be a great addition for the warm temperatures!

Tenants pay electric only + a $30/ water & trash fee.

Deposit $500

Cats ok with $200 pet deposit and $10/month pet rent.