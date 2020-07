Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

New Remodeled, New Management, New Opportunities!

This gorgeous 3 story apartment has been updated looks amazing, Hardwood floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen... This is a must see!



WATER is included in the rent amount.



Call today to view your new home! 816-905-6252

Apply Online... www.nalamangement.com



SECTION 8 WELCOMED!