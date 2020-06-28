Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3110 E 72nd St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3110 E 72nd St
3110 East 72nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3110 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3110 E 72nd st - 2 bedroom with hardwood floors. Attached garage behind the house
(RLNE2716714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3110 E 72nd St have any available units?
3110 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3110 E 72nd St have?
Some of 3110 E 72nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3110 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3110 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 E 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3110 E 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3110 E 72nd St offers parking.
Does 3110 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 3110 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3110 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 3110 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
