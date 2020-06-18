Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 1
311 Bellefontaine Ave
311 Bellefontaine Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
311 Bellefontaine Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
For rent a single family home with large two bedrooms with two bathrooms near Kessler Park. More information call me 8162046504
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
311 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 311 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Bellefontaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
No, 311 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 311 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Bellefontaine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Bellefontaine Ave has units with air conditioning.
