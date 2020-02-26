All apartments in Kansas City
309 Delaware Street, Unit 201
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:32 AM

309 Delaware Street, Unit 201

309 Delaware Street · (816) 621-2203
Location

309 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Totally Renovated in May 2018.
The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.

These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.

Minimum lease term is one year.

Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.

Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.

If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 have any available units?
309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 have?
Some of 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 does offer parking.
Does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Delaware Street, Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
