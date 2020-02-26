309 Delaware Street, Unit 201

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Totally Renovated in May 2018.

The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.



These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.



Minimum lease term is one year.



Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.



Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.



If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!