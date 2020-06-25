Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
307 N Jackson Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM
307 N Jackson Ave
307 North Jackson Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
307 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
Charming 3+ bedroom home offers many updates including granite counters, cabinets, dishwasher, tile floors, and roof. Newer HVAC, hot water heater, windows, and carpet. Fireplace in living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 N Jackson Ave have any available units?
307 N Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 307 N Jackson Ave have?
Some of 307 N Jackson Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 307 N Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
307 N Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 307 N Jackson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 307 N Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 307 N Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 307 N Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 N Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 307 N Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 307 N Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 307 N Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 N Jackson Ave has units with dishwashers.
