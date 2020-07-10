All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

3041 E 59th Ave

3041 E 59th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3041 E 59th St, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3041 E 59th St - 3 bedrooms 1 full bath. The house is very spacious living room, dining room and full kitchen includes the appliances fridge and stove. The house is section 8 ready. Text or Call (816)602-6520 for more info.

(RLNE5814413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 E 59th Ave have any available units?
3041 E 59th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3041 E 59th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3041 E 59th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 E 59th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3041 E 59th Ave offer parking?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3041 E 59th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 E 59th Ave have a pool?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3041 E 59th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 E 59th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 E 59th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3041 E 59th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

