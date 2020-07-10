3041 E 59th St, Kansas City, MO 64130 South Town Fork Creek
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3041 E 59th St - 3 bedrooms 1 full bath. The house is very spacious living room, dining room and full kitchen includes the appliances fridge and stove. The house is section 8 ready. Text or Call (816)602-6520 for more info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3041 E 59th Ave have any available units?
3041 E 59th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.