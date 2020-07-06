All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3033 Park Ave
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

3033 Park Ave

3033 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3033 South Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 1,629 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Park Ave have any available units?
3033 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Park Ave have?
Some of 3033 Park Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3033 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 3033 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 3033 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 3033 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.

