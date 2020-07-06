3033 Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This 1,629 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity