Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3028 Blue ridge Blvd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3028 Blue ridge Blvd

3028 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 BDR 1.5 BTH $1175.00 - Check out this beautiful newly rehabbed home. Wonderful updated kitchen! Lot's of sunshine through out the house. Fabulous deck to enjoy your outdoor living. This won't be around long so don't miss out!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final decision on an application. This is left to the owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

Section 8 Not Excepted

(RLNE5413953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd have any available units?
3028 Blue ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd have?
Some of 3028 Blue ridge Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Blue ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Blue ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Blue ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 Blue ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd offer parking?
No, 3028 Blue ridge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Blue ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 3028 Blue ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3028 Blue ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Blue ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 Blue ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
