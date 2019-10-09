3028 Blue ridge Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 24hr maintenance

Beautiful 3 BDR 1.5 BTH $1175.00 - Check out this beautiful newly rehabbed home. Wonderful updated kitchen! Lot's of sunshine through out the house. Fabulous deck to enjoy your outdoor living. This won't be around long so don't miss out!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final decision on an application. This is left to the owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



Section 8 Not Excepted



(RLNE5413953)