All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East

302 West 34th Street · (913) 728-5427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Broadway Gillham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

302 West 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in great Midtown location. Refinished hardwoods throughout the unit. New kitchen cabinets, counters, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. All new bathroom with tile floor and shower walls. Large living spaces with original woodwork with a balcony in the front. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans. Central AC/Heat, off kitchen laundry hook ups. Machines available to rent for $60 a month. Off street parking behind building. Storage lockers available. Close to Westport, The Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, The Crossroads, & Downtown.
Gas, water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Completely updated building in great Midtown location. Near Westport, The Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, The Crossroads, & Downtown. Refinished hardwoods in every unit. New individual HVAC, in unit laundry hook ups, porches/balconies. Off street parking. Storage units available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East have any available units?
302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East have?
Some of 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East currently offering any rent specials?
302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East is pet friendly.
Does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East offer parking?
Yes, 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East does offer parking.
Does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East have a pool?
No, 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East does not have a pool.
Does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East have accessible units?
No, 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East does not have accessible units.
Does 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 302 W 34th Street, Unit 2 East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity