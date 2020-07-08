All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3014 Grand Avenue

3014 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108
Union Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77cf4440a8 ---- Red brick vintage building in Union Hill. Corner unit with all updated stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms, lots of natural light, private balcony, back patio sitting area and extra storage. Gated off street parking. Lots of restaurants and entertainment nearby. Dog park within walking distance. Minutes to Crossroads, Power & Light District and Union Station. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf Laundry Facility on Site Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit, $25 pet rent per month Utilities Included in Rent: Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash pick up Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Grand Avenue have any available units?
3014 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 3014 Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 3014 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 3014 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3014 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

