Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3012 East 27th Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 3:03 AM

3012 East 27th Street

3012 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3012 East 27th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is lovely 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is ready for your entertaining and bring the family. Large Living room and formal dining room with eat in kitchen. 1/2 Bath on the main level and full bath on second level with 2 good size bedrooms. This property is ready to move in. Cute Cute Cute come and see this one.

Apply today www.nalamanagment.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 East 27th Street have any available units?
3012 East 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 East 27th Street have?
Some of 3012 East 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3012 East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3012 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3012 East 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3012 East 27th Street offers parking.
Does 3012 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 3012 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3012 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 3012 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 East 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

