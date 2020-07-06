3012 East 27th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127 Washington Weatley
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is lovely 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is ready for your entertaining and bring the family. Large Living room and formal dining room with eat in kitchen. 1/2 Bath on the main level and full bath on second level with 2 good size bedrooms. This property is ready to move in. Cute Cute Cute come and see this one.
Apply today www.nalamanagment.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
