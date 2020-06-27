All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 301 West Armour Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
301 West Armour Blvd
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

301 West Armour Blvd

301 West Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

301 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Relocating because of my job. Very good deal. contact me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West Armour Blvd have any available units?
301 West Armour Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 301 West Armour Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
301 West Armour Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West Armour Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 301 West Armour Blvd offer parking?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 301 West Armour Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West Armour Blvd have a pool?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 301 West Armour Blvd have accessible units?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West Armour Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 West Armour Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 West Armour Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary