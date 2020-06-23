301 E Armour Boulevard

Amenities

Located at 301 Armour Boulevard, the International is Hyde Park's first apartment community with a spacious luxury style. What was once the old IBM building in 1960, has now been converted to a mixed-use space, featuring 56-newly remodeled units along with retails spaces on the lower levels. Not only are these apartments incredibly spacious, but they feature waterfall island counters, high ceilings, plank flooring, a washer and dryer in-unit, and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for an amazing view of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Other properties around the city might have similar features, but few offer the same features with the amount of space relative to the price point.