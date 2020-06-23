All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

301 E Armour Boulevard

301 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

301 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Located at 301 Armour Boulevard, the International is Hyde Park's first apartment community with a spacious luxury style. What was once the old IBM building in 1960, has now been converted to a mixed-use space, featuring 56-newly remodeled units along with retails spaces on the lower levels. Not only are these apartments incredibly spacious, but they feature waterfall island counters, high ceilings, plank flooring, a washer and dryer in-unit, and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for an amazing view of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Other properties around the city might have similar features, but few offer the same features with the amount of space relative to the price point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E Armour Boulevard have any available units?
301 E Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 301 E Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
301 E Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 301 E Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 301 E Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 301 E Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 301 E Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 E Armour Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 301 E Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 301 E Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 301 E Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E Armour Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 E Armour Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 E Armour Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
