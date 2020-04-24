Rent Calculator
3001 Poplar Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
3001 Poplar Avenue
3001 Poplar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3001 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
nice 2bd 1 bath 1 level house that has been freshly renovated
2bd 1 bath flat level house that has been freshly renovated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
3001 Poplar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3001 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Poplar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3001 Poplar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
