All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3001 Poplar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3001 Poplar Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:14 AM

3001 Poplar Avenue

3001 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3001 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
nice 2bd 1 bath 1 level house that has been freshly renovated
2bd 1 bath flat level house that has been freshly renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
3001 Poplar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3001 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Poplar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3001 Poplar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary