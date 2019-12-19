Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3000 Charlotte St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3000 Charlotte St
3000 Charlotte Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3000 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally rehabbed 4 bedroom , 2.5 baths, 3 level home double car garage between 31st street and crown center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3000 Charlotte St have any available units?
3000 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3000 Charlotte St have?
Some of 3000 Charlotte St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3000 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Charlotte St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3000 Charlotte St offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Charlotte St offers parking.
Does 3000 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Charlotte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 3000 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 3000 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Charlotte St has units with dishwashers.
