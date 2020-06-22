All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

3 Glen Arbor Rd

3 Glen Arbor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3 Glen Arbor Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
Foxcroft and Glen Arbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For quick booking, call or text Camille Hinson at 913-279-1673.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have any available units?
3 Glen Arbor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3 Glen Arbor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3 Glen Arbor Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Glen Arbor Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd offer parking?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have a pool?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have accessible units?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
