Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3 Glen Arbor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3 Glen Arbor Rd
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Glen Arbor Rd
3 Glen Arbor Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3 Glen Arbor Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
Foxcroft and Glen Arbor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For quick booking, call or text Camille Hinson at 913-279-1673.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have any available units?
3 Glen Arbor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3 Glen Arbor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3 Glen Arbor Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Glen Arbor Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd offer parking?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have a pool?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have accessible units?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Glen Arbor Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Glen Arbor Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary