Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2946 Brighton Ave
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2946 Brighton Ave
2946 Brighton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2946 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 BR 1 BA Bungalow
This 912 Sq ft property was built in 1934 Super nice. Property has been completely updated and ready to call home
Rental Rate $675
Deposit $675
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2946 Brighton Ave have any available units?
2946 Brighton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2946 Brighton Ave have?
Some of 2946 Brighton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2946 Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Brighton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2946 Brighton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2946 Brighton Ave offer parking?
No, 2946 Brighton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2946 Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 Brighton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 2946 Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2946 Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2946 Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 Brighton Ave has units with dishwashers.
