All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2945 Lockridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2945 Lockridge Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2945 Lockridge Ave

2945 Lockridge Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2945 Lockridge Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,808 Sq ft property was built in 1920 has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, Newer Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Lockridge Ave have any available units?
2945 Lockridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 Lockridge Ave have?
Some of 2945 Lockridge Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Lockridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Lockridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Lockridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 Lockridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2945 Lockridge Ave offer parking?
No, 2945 Lockridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2945 Lockridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Lockridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Lockridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2945 Lockridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Lockridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2945 Lockridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Lockridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 Lockridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary