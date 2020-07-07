Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2933 Spruce Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2933 Spruce Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2933 Spruce Ave
2933 Spruce Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2933 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call for more information. 816-561-0622
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2933 Spruce Ave have any available units?
2933 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2933 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2933 Spruce Ave offer parking?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 Spruce Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2933 Spruce Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
