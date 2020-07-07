All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2932 Cherry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2932 Cherry Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2932 Cherry Street

2932 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2932 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40ee71a08a ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. These beautiful apartments are located right smack dab in the middle of everywhere you want to be! Whether its a walk to Union Hill, a visit to Westport, a concert at the Sprint Center, or some shopping in the Plaza, this apartment is just a short distance from everything Kansas City has to offer! This unit has a large breakfast bar, W/D in unit, and a rooftop patio overlooking KC for you and guests to enjoy. You don&rsquo;t want to miss out on this wonderful hidden gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Cherry Street have any available units?
2932 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2932 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2932 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 2932 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2932 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 2932 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 2932 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2932 Cherry Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary