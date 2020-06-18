Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2912 Lockridge - 1W
2912 Lockridge St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2912 Lockridge St, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6 Unit Multi-Family
6 Unit Multi-Family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W have any available units?
2912 Lockridge - 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2912 Lockridge - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Lockridge - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Lockridge - 1W pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W offer parking?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W have a pool?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W have accessible units?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Lockridge - 1W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Lockridge - 1W does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
