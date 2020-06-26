All apartments in Kansas City
Location

2811 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Built in 1920, these apartments have the charm of a historic building with the look of a modern apartment!
These apartments are located in the Longfellow neighborhood, just a mile away from downtown Kansas City! Enjoy a quiet area with mature trees, yet close to everything KC has to offer! Walk to Union Hill Martini Corner!
This 2nd floor, 1bd/1 bth with incredible natural light!
Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with modern grey paint colors!
Cut-out kitchen/bar space with your galley kitchen and a seperate dining room!
Off the dining room, step through your French doors to your covered patio! Great outdoor space to spread out and overlook the buildings private backyard that is fenced for our furry friends!
W/D provided in unit!
Fresh bathroom with hexagon floor tile and crisp, white finishes.
Storage unit available!
Easy street parking and Google Fiber ready!
Secured building entry.
Pets ok with Pet Deposit of $150 refundable/$150 non refundable with $25 pet rent depending on size.
Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, and $25 water/trash/sewer fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Campbell St 2N have any available units?
2811 Campbell St 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Campbell St 2N have?
Some of 2811 Campbell St 2N's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Campbell St 2N currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Campbell St 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Campbell St 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 Campbell St 2N is pet friendly.
Does 2811 Campbell St 2N offer parking?
No, 2811 Campbell St 2N does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Campbell St 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Campbell St 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Campbell St 2N have a pool?
No, 2811 Campbell St 2N does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Campbell St 2N have accessible units?
No, 2811 Campbell St 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Campbell St 2N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Campbell St 2N does not have units with dishwashers.
