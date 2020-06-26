2811 Campbell St 2N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry google fiber internet access

Built in 1920, these apartments have the charm of a historic building with the look of a modern apartment!

These apartments are located in the Longfellow neighborhood, just a mile away from downtown Kansas City! Enjoy a quiet area with mature trees, yet close to everything KC has to offer! Walk to Union Hill Martini Corner!

This 2nd floor, 1bd/1 bth with incredible natural light!

Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with modern grey paint colors!

Cut-out kitchen/bar space with your galley kitchen and a seperate dining room!

Off the dining room, step through your French doors to your covered patio! Great outdoor space to spread out and overlook the buildings private backyard that is fenced for our furry friends!

W/D provided in unit!

Fresh bathroom with hexagon floor tile and crisp, white finishes.

Storage unit available!

Easy street parking and Google Fiber ready!

Secured building entry.

Pets ok with Pet Deposit of $150 refundable/$150 non refundable with $25 pet rent depending on size.

Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, and $25 water/trash/sewer fee.