2803 Charlotte St. - 3S

Step in to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Longfellow/Union Hill/Martini Corner with nearly 1000 square feet on the top floor!



Professionally renovated with high end finishes! Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors throughout with modern paint colors and updated finishes!



Arched doorways give you all the character and an elevated concrete and brick patio lets you enjoy your own outdoor space!



The updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances! Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge provided!



Also included is in-unit laundry! Full size washer and dryer.



Central Heat & A/C, Google Fiber wired!



Off street parking or easy street parking in the front. Quiet, one-way street with mature trees and great shade!



Also included in your rent are on site storage units!



Pets are allowed & welcomed, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet. Building has a great community and is well maintained and professionally managed.



Tenant Pays Gas and Electric, $50 common utility fee