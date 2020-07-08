All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM

2803 Charlotte St. - 3S

2803 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Step in to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Longfellow/Union Hill/Martini Corner with nearly 1000 square feet on the top floor!

Professionally renovated with high end finishes! Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors throughout with modern paint colors and updated finishes!

Arched doorways give you all the character and an elevated concrete and brick patio lets you enjoy your own outdoor space!

The updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances! Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge provided!

Also included is in-unit laundry! Full size washer and dryer.

Central Heat & A/C, Google Fiber wired!

Off street parking or easy street parking in the front. Quiet, one-way street with mature trees and great shade!

Also included in your rent are on site storage units!

Pets are allowed & welcomed, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet. Building has a great community and is well maintained and professionally managed.

Tenant Pays Gas and Electric, $50 common utility fee

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S have any available units?
2803 Charlotte St. - 3S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S have?
Some of 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Charlotte St. - 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S offers parking.
Does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S have a pool?
No, 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S have accessible units?
No, 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 Charlotte St. - 3S has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
