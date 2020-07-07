All apartments in Kansas City
2759 Charlotte Street

2759 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

2759 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SPECIAL!!!!! Half off first months rent if you move in by August 1st!!!!!!!
Step in to your beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Longfellow/Union Hill/Martini Corner with plenty of square footage on the first floor!

Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors throughout the majority of the apartment!

So much character and an elevated concrete and brick patio lets you enjoy your own outdoor space!

Good sized bedrooms have nice windows, ceiling fans and large closets.

Large Closet with built in storage off of the dining room!

Bright kitchen boasts nice counter tops, white cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher and fridge provided!

Central Heat & A/C!

Off street parking around back is first come, first serve or easy street parking in the front. Quiet, one-way street with mature trees and great shade!

Building has a great community and is well maintained and professionally managed.

1 year lease. Tenants pay gas and electric.
Pets ok $200 nonrefundable pet fee. 30 lb. weight limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Charlotte Street have any available units?
2759 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 2759 Charlotte Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2759 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 2759 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Charlotte Street offers parking.
Does 2759 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 2759 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 2759 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Charlotte Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

