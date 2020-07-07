2759 Charlotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SPECIAL!!!!! Half off first months rent if you move in by August 1st!!!!!!!

Step in to your beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Longfellow/Union Hill/Martini Corner with plenty of square footage on the first floor!



Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors throughout the majority of the apartment!



So much character and an elevated concrete and brick patio lets you enjoy your own outdoor space!



Good sized bedrooms have nice windows, ceiling fans and large closets.



Large Closet with built in storage off of the dining room!



Bright kitchen boasts nice counter tops, white cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher and fridge provided!



Central Heat & A/C!



Off street parking around back is first come, first serve or easy street parking in the front. Quiet, one-way street with mature trees and great shade!



Building has a great community and is well maintained and professionally managed.



1 year lease. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Pets ok $200 nonrefundable pet fee. 30 lb. weight limit.