All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2736 Holmes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2736 Holmes Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:54 PM

2736 Holmes Street

2736 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2736 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story duplex with first floor living space to allow the feel of a single family home without all the hassle of renting a single family unit. This luxurious main level unit features open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, over-sized windows to allow maximum natural light, decorative fireplace and true formal dining room. Half bath is located off the family room and allows easy access for guests. Galley kitchen features ample cabinet storage, stainless steel French Door Fridge, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher with large pantry. Both bedrooms have high ceilings, ceiling fans, and ample closet space. Washer and Dryer located to rear of unit, with small porch for rear unit entry. Call Executive Property Solutions, LLC at 816-832-2472 or email us at execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule private, in person showing of this fantastic unit. We look forward to providing you a positive, unique living experience, and are excited to have you join our community.

* 1 Dog allowed per unit, not to exceed 20 Lbs, and
must meet company requirements.
* EPS, LLC currently does not have any units accepting program assistance at this time.
* Rent $1,350 a month with a $1,350 deposit.
* Parking in Front of Home.
* Alarm included for additional $50 per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Holmes Street have any available units?
2736 Holmes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Holmes Street have?
Some of 2736 Holmes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Holmes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Holmes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Holmes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 Holmes Street is pet friendly.
Does 2736 Holmes Street offer parking?
Yes, 2736 Holmes Street offers parking.
Does 2736 Holmes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 Holmes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Holmes Street have a pool?
No, 2736 Holmes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Holmes Street have accessible units?
No, 2736 Holmes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Holmes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Holmes Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary