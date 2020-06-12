2736 Holmes Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story duplex with first floor living space to allow the feel of a single family home without all the hassle of renting a single family unit. This luxurious main level unit features open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, over-sized windows to allow maximum natural light, decorative fireplace and true formal dining room. Half bath is located off the family room and allows easy access for guests. Galley kitchen features ample cabinet storage, stainless steel French Door Fridge, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher with large pantry. Both bedrooms have high ceilings, ceiling fans, and ample closet space. Washer and Dryer located to rear of unit, with small porch for rear unit entry. Call Executive Property Solutions, LLC at 816-832-2472 or email us at execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule private, in person showing of this fantastic unit. We look forward to providing you a positive, unique living experience, and are excited to have you join our community.



* 1 Dog allowed per unit, not to exceed 20 Lbs, and

must meet company requirements.

* EPS, LLC currently does not have any units accepting program assistance at this time.

* Rent $1,350 a month with a $1,350 deposit.

* Parking in Front of Home.

* Alarm included for additional $50 per month.

Contact us to schedule a showing.