Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2722 Brighton Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
2722 Brighton Ave
2722 Brighton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2722 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
East Community Team South
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR 1 Bath House
Newly renovated and ready to call home.
Call today to see your new home.
Rental Rate $750
Deposit $750
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have any available units?
2722 Brighton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2722 Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Brighton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave offer parking?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2722 Brighton Ave has units with air conditioning.
