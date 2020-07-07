All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2722 Brighton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2722 Brighton Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

2722 Brighton Ave

2722 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2722 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR 1 Bath House

Newly renovated and ready to call home.
Call today to see your new home.

Rental Rate $750
Deposit $750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Brighton Ave have any available units?
2722 Brighton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2722 Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Brighton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave offer parking?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Brighton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Brighton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2722 Brighton Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary