Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2710 E 79th St
Last updated June 9 2019 at 7:44 AM

2710 E 79th St

2710 East 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2710 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1,200 Sq ft property was built in 1964 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Counter tops and tile back splash. New black appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full finished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! . Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 E 79th St have any available units?
2710 E 79th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 E 79th St have?
Some of 2710 E 79th St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 E 79th St currently offering any rent specials?
2710 E 79th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 E 79th St pet-friendly?
No, 2710 E 79th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2710 E 79th St offer parking?
No, 2710 E 79th St does not offer parking.
Does 2710 E 79th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 E 79th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 E 79th St have a pool?
No, 2710 E 79th St does not have a pool.
Does 2710 E 79th St have accessible units?
No, 2710 E 79th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 E 79th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 E 79th St has units with dishwashers.

