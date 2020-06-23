All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

2710 E 77th Ter

2710 E 77th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2710 E 77th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 942 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 E 77th Ter have any available units?
2710 E 77th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 E 77th Ter have?
Some of 2710 E 77th Ter's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 E 77th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2710 E 77th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 E 77th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2710 E 77th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2710 E 77th Ter offer parking?
No, 2710 E 77th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2710 E 77th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 E 77th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 E 77th Ter have a pool?
No, 2710 E 77th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2710 E 77th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2710 E 77th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 E 77th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 E 77th Ter has units with dishwashers.
