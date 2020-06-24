All apartments in Kansas City
2708 Holmes Street - 3N

2708 Holmes St · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Newer windows and central HVAC systems. Private balcony. In unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $50. Off street parking behind building. Storage units available.
Renovated building. Central HVAC in each unit. Front porch/balcony in each unit. Amazing location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools. Close to Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown, Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N have any available units?
2708 Holmes Street - 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N have?
Some of 2708 Holmes Street - 3N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Holmes Street - 3N currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Holmes Street - 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Holmes Street - 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Holmes Street - 3N is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Holmes Street - 3N offers parking.
Does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Holmes Street - 3N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N have a pool?
No, 2708 Holmes Street - 3N does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N have accessible units?
No, 2708 Holmes Street - 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Holmes Street - 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Holmes Street - 3N has units with dishwashers.
