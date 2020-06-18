Rent Calculator
2637 Campbell Street - 1B
2637 Campbell St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2637 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Room with nice big windows and a walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B have any available units?
2637 Campbell Street - 1B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2637 Campbell Street - 1B currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Campbell Street - 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Campbell Street - 1B pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B offer parking?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B have a pool?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B have accessible units?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 Campbell Street - 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2637 Campbell Street - 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
