Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:24 PM

2607 E 73 Road St

2607 E 73rd St · No Longer Available
Location

2607 E 73rd St, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing here https://showmojo.com/l/1c537c5021 . this owner does not take section 8 or housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 E 73 Road St have any available units?
2607 E 73 Road St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2607 E 73 Road St currently offering any rent specials?
2607 E 73 Road St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 E 73 Road St pet-friendly?
No, 2607 E 73 Road St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2607 E 73 Road St offer parking?
No, 2607 E 73 Road St does not offer parking.
Does 2607 E 73 Road St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 E 73 Road St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 E 73 Road St have a pool?
Yes, 2607 E 73 Road St has a pool.
Does 2607 E 73 Road St have accessible units?
No, 2607 E 73 Road St does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 E 73 Road St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 E 73 Road St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 E 73 Road St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 E 73 Road St does not have units with air conditioning.

