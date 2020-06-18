All apartments in Kansas City
2602 Garfield Ave

2602 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Amenities

This 1,442 Sq ft property was built in 1920 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 ,meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Garfield Ave have any available units?
2602 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Garfield Ave have?
Some of 2602 Garfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Garfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2602 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2602 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2602 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
