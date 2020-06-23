All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2544 Quincy Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2544 Quincy Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2544 Quincy Ave

2544 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2544 Quincy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3785101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Quincy Ave have any available units?
2544 Quincy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2544 Quincy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Quincy Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Quincy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2544 Quincy Ave offer parking?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2544 Quincy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Quincy Ave have a pool?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Quincy Ave have accessible units?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Quincy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2544 Quincy Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2544 Quincy Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary